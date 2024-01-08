Teenage Barcelona target breaks silence on transfer talk – ‘I’m proud my club are asking for so much money’

Barcelona have been looking to steal a march on the game’s elite by snapping up young talents before they hit the major leagues. It’s been a strategy with mixed success, managing to sign Mikayil Faye and Noah Darvich in the summer, but more recently missing out on the highly coveted Claudio Echeverri. Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall is another name that has been strongly linked with the Blaugrana, with a move to Catalonia seemingly his preference.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye after moving to Swedish giants Djurgardens and earning starts in his first season there. A composed central midfielder capable of evading pressure and picking a pass, the likes of Udinese, Juventus and Manchester United have also been linked to him.

Bergvall acknowledged that there was a lot of reports about his future flying around.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation, but I’m trying to focus on the national team and I’m happy to be here for the January camp. For now I am a Djurgarden player,” Bergvall said, as quoted by MD.

The Catalan daily report that Djurgardens want at least €9m for Bergvall, although other reports have said his price tag could be nearer €15m – he confirmed his future was open though.

“I am proud that my club is asking for so much money. But Djurgarden and my agents will take care of that. I don’t know where I will play next season.”

The latest reporting in Spain is that Barcelona will be forced to watch on as Bergvall moves elsewhere. While they had agreed the outlines of a move with the player’s agent, the price tag is likely to exceed their means, with other sides capable of paying more. For Barcelona it will be a fine balance between bringing in top talent before it reaches the top level, and taking risks on youngsters despite a precarious economy as it is.