Real Madrid take five youngsters to Saudi Arabia for Spanish Supercup, veteran recovers from injury

Real Madrid have named their squad for the Spanish Supercup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, including five Castilla players amongst their ranks. That is despite the fact their injury list has shrunk in recent weeks.

Full-back Ferland Mendy trained on Sunday without issue, and has been named in the squad for Wednesday’s game, and it means that ‘only’ Lucas Vazquez, Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Eder Militao are missing, which is a relative luxury for Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos also returned to the squad, the former two being rested for their Copa del Rey win over Arandina (3-1). Kroos has recovered from a minor ankle knock to make the squad.

Defenders Vinicius Tobias and Alvaro Carrillo also remain in the squad after that match, as do midfielders Mario Martin, Nico Paz and goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez. Given their absences, Tobias and Carrillo have theoretically the best chances of making an appearance, but Ancelotti tends to err towards using senior players out of position rather than throwing youngsters in. Nico Paz could also see minutes – he has played the most of any of them this summer.

With players coming back, Ancelotti has several decisions to make ahead of the Spanish Supercup. One of Andriy Lunin or Kepa Arrizabalaga will start behind a back four likely of Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal, although Eduardo Camavinga could be used back at left-back if Ancelotti does not feel Mendy is up to the challenge.

Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham all seem nailed on to start, but it does leave Toni Kroos, Brahim Diaz and Aurelien Tchouameni all competing for two positions – Camavinga could of course feature in the middle of the pitch too.

Ancelotti has switched to a reasonably orthodox 4-4-2 without the ball, and Brahim is perhaps the most natural option for that right side, along with Valverde. Camavinga is only just coming back from injury, so it seems he is less likely to start ahead of the others.