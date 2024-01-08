Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos takes shot at Marca on social media for bad player rating

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos won’t be the only footballer to feel that the media know little to nothing about what they’re talking about, but not may of them say so on Twitter. After Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Arandina in the Copa del Rey, Ceballos was given a rating by Marca that he did not agree with.

The 27-year-old midfielder started the match and played the full 90 minutes, as Los Blancos cruised to a win. Indeed, too much so for some, with Ceballos movement of the ball criticised. He replied the following day to the tweet saying ‘put glasses on’, showing that he did not agree with what was written about him.

“He is still taking too many touches. Plays that pass through his boots usually slow down. Sometimes he looks for passes that are literally impossible,” read the review of Ceballos. He picked up a 4.5 rating out of 10, the worst of any Real Madrid player, while Brahim Diaz’s involvement in all three goals earned him the highest with a score of 8.5.