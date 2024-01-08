Marco Asensio offered shock La Liga return in 2024

Marco Asensio could find himself back in La Liga in 2024 amid a mixed first campaign at Paris Saint-Gemain.

The Spain international opted to accept a summer free transfer switch to Paris at the end of last season as he stepped away from Real Madrid.

However, the move to the French capital has produced inconsistent results, as he struggles to nail down a regular first team spot.

As per the latest from Diario AS, Real Sociedad are considering a swoop for him, as part of their push in the Champions League in 2024.

La Real will face PSG in the last 16 of this season’s competition, and a move to Asensio would be an eye-catching subplot, even with his potential ineligibility.

Any move for Asensio would be a loan until the end of the season, as PSG look to keep an open mind on him, with Ali Cho expected to move on to French side Nice.

The Basque side are in the market for reinforcements in the coming weeks but a deal for Asensio could involve a higher wage contribution than other targets.