Girona to miss out on midfielder after Porto U-turn

Girona have been keen to add some depth to their midfield this January, but it looks as if one of their key targets will not be allowed to leave parent club Porto. The Catalan side had been keen to sign Nico Gonzalez in the summer, but he chose to go to Portugal instead.

Having barely played under Sergio Conceicao, registering 559 minutes in 15 games this season, Nico and Porto were open to a loan move. Record in Portugal, as quoted by Sport, say that this is unlikely now though. Following an excellent 21-minute cameo for Porto against Boavista (1-1) on Friday night, Conceicao is reluctant to lose Nico for the rest of the season.

Whether that remains the case for the rest of the transfer window, given the sudden nature of the change, only time will tell. Girona have also been linked with Oriol Romeu too, a current Barcelona midfielder, with the 32-year-old struggling to make it into the team, but Barcelona appear to have slammed that door shut too.