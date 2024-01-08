Getafe sign 20-year-old former Barcelona midfielder

Getafe have brought in former Valencia and Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba on loan from RB Leipzig, as they seek to add some depth in central midfield.

This season Jose Bordalas has used defenders Djene Djakonam Jose Carmona in midfield at times, while in recent games he has been playing with four forwards ahead of Luis Milla and Nemanja Maksimovic. In part, because all four have been effective, but in part, because he doesn’t have too many more options. After Sergi Altimira left for Real Betis late in the transfer window in the summer, and Mauro Arambarri went down with another long-term injury, they are the only two natural central midfielders left.

Getafe have signed Ilaix Moriba on loan until the end of the season.pic.twitter.com/CVrZasgh3Z — Football España (@footballespana_) January 8, 2024

Ilaix has not played for Leipzig this season, being exiled by the club after a falling out. Things have not gone well for him since his €16m move from Barcelona, spending 18 months of the last 30 on loan at Valencia, but if there is one spell where he has looked rejuvenated, it is under Bordalas while he was also at Los Che. He will not be available for much of January, and potentially February, as he competes in the African Cup of Nations for Guinea. There is no option to buy mentioned in the loan.