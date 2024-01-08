Fabrizio Romano responds to Chelsea links with La Liga star – ‘Fake Stories’

Girona Sporting Director Quique Carcel recently confirmed that in spite of plenty interest in their players, no offers have been made for them this January. One of those catching the eye has been Artem Dovbyk, who joined in the summer, but Els Blanc-i-Vermells do not have to worry about interest from Chelsea.

The Blues brought in Nicolas Jackson off the back of half a good season at Villarreal in the summer, and despite his struggles in front of goal, were looking to repeat the trick with Dovbyk, according to reports coming from England. Romano has shot down those rumours on Caught Offside though.

“Not leaving Girona in January, no chance. Fake stories, at least for January window. In the summer we will see,” he remarked on the Daily Briefing.

Dovbyk has been the most effective player in La Liga this season, with his 11 goals and 6 assists outweighing Jude Bellingham’s (15) thus far. The 26-year-old signed for just under €8m this summer from Dnipro, and is looking like a steal for Girona. While they have been playing excellent football, it is his sharpeness in the final third that has fired them to the top of the table. If the second half of his season is anything like the first, clubs will be beating down the door to take Dovbyk onto pastures new in the summer.