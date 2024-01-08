Copa del Rey draw: Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid, Barcelona get giant-killers in Round of 16

The Copa del Rey Round of 16 draw will see Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid move within five games of the trophy, with two sides hoping to pull off shocks and knock out La Liga opponents.

Of the 16 teams involved, 14 come from La Liga, with Tenerife knocking out Las Palmas in the last round, and Unionistas eliminating Villarreal in dramatic fashion. Unionistas and Tenerife will have home advantage against the sides they face, while the first side drawn will be at home in all of the La Liga ties. The games will take place on the 17th and 18th of January.

Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona – the giant-killers draw the record-holders in the Copa del Rey (31). A fantastic tie in prospect, Unionistas get a dream name out of the hat. Another tricky lower division trip for Xavi Hernandez.

Tenerife vs Real Mallorca – two island teams face each other, a draw that isn’t out of the question for Tenerife.

Getafe vs Sevilla – Quique Sanchez Flores returns to the place he was sacked last season. Both will feel capable of getting through this one.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad – A Basque derby at El Sadar in the Copa. Doesn’t get much more fierce than that.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo – Rafael Benitez back at Mestalla for the second season. Another very open tie.

Athletic Club vs Alaves – A second Basque derby! Alaves will try to take out big brother in their own backyard.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid – You couldn’t make it up! A fourth Madrid derby of the year.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano – The Michel derby up in Catalonia! Rayo and Girona have been entertaining together over the last 18 months.

A terrific draw, there will only be two of the big three left in the quarter-finals by the time they take place – at the most. There will be at least two Basque sides in the draw too, with only two games looking like they have clear favourites.