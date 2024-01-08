Brazil name new manager following Carlo Ancelotti snub

Brazil have finally named a permanent manager just over a year after Tite resigned from the position, with Dorival Junior taking the reigns. The decision comes after Carlo Ancelotti decided to renew his deal with Real Madrid, signing on until 2026.

President of the Brazilian Football Confederation Ednaldo Rodrigues declared last summer that Ancelotti would be their manager in 2024, taking over for the 2024 Copa America. They appointed Fernando Diniz as an interim coach, but as Ancelotti remained coy on the matter, speculation he could remain at Real Madrid grew.

Rodrigues was then removed from his position after a judge found voting irregularities during his election. An injunction has since restored Rodrigues to his position for the time being, as per Relevo, but it was during this chaos that Ancelotti committed to Real Madrid.

Now Diniz has been sacked, and 61-year-old Dorival has been appointed. After a management career spent exclusively in Brazil, spanning 22 years and 20 different clubs, he will take over the Selecao. Amongst his past honours are three Copas do Brasil and a Copa Libertadores achieved with Flamengo in 2022. Ancelotti had been earmarked as their first ever foreign coach, but Rodrigues has opted to continue the history of Brazilians managing the team.