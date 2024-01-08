Atletico Madrid midfielder to travel to Saudi Arabia with hopes of making final

Atletico Madrid are preparing for the Madrid derby on Wednesday, and will be boosted by an extra body on the plane to Saudi Arabia. Youngster Pablo Barrios has been one of the most impressive Colchonero players this season when used and fit, and he is close to being the latter again, after missing the last month with a muscle injury.

He is yet to begin training with the group, but Marca say that should they make it through to the final, Barrios could well be available for the match on Sunday. The Rojiblancos are hoping to provide an upset, but have been leaking goals of late, and on Monday Diego Simeone practiced with Stefan Savic back in the defensive line for the starters alongside Jose Maria Gimenez and Mario Hermoso, at the expense of Witsel. Based on their training setup, Marcos Llorente would move inside to midfield, with Samuel Lino and Nahuel Molina out wide.

Witsel has been in impressive form this season, and his accurate passing has been key to their build up from the back. With Simeone perhaps anticipating that his side will see less of the ball than usual, he may be tempted to opt for a more natural central defender, in spite of Witsel’s form. Atletico are the only side to have beaten Real Madrid this season, and will be hoping to make it two in a row for the first time since 2015.