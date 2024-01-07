Zinedine Zidane’s youngest son to leave Real Madrid imminently

Zinedine Zidane is undoubtedly a Real Madrid legend, as both a player and manager. It would be incredibly hard for any of his sons to follow in his footsteps at the club, and that’s the way it has proved to be so far.

All four of Zidane’s sons have been at Los Blancos at some stage, although none have been able to establish themselves in the first team. Enzo left in 2017, and is currently without a club, while Luca is at Eibar after departing in 2020. Theo could still make it, as he currently plays for Castilla, but the youngest – Elyaz – will be the next to be on his way out.

As per Relevo, 18-year-old Elyaz Zidane will soon be leaving Real Madrid, having been at the club since 2013. He has been out of favour for Alvaro Arbeloa’s U19 side, so the decision has been taken for him to move on to Real Betis.

Zidane, who is a central defender by trade, will join Betis’ subsidiary, and he could even have a spot at promotion to the first team in the coming months and years, something that looked very unlikely if he were to stay at Real Madrid.