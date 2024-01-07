(WATCH) Raphinha doubles Barcelona’s Copa del Rey lead at Barbastro

Barcelona are on course to book a spot in the Copa del Rey last 16 after taking a 2-1 lead away at fourth tier side Barbastro.

La Blaugrana made the trip to Aragaon aiming to avoid a embarrassing result ahead of a busy run of domestic games for Xavi Hernandez’s side this month.

This clash will be followed by a trip to Saudi Arabia for the start of the Spanish Supercopa, and Fermin Lopez’s opening goal ensured an ideal start for the visitors at the Estadio Municipal de Deportes de Barbastro.

Lopez’s breakthrough eased the pressure, as he tucked home Raphinha’s cross from close range, and the Brazilian made it 2-0 on 51 minutes.

Teenage defender Hector Fort delivered a perfect cross into the box and Raphinha stole in behind his market to score at the back post before Adria De Mesa Garrido headed Barbastro back into the contest.

Raphinha has come in for criticism in recent weeks, following a dip in form, with tonight’s goal only his second since September.