WATCH: Heartwarming moment Jude Bellingham offers blanket to freezing ball boy during cup clash

Real Madrid has made a very big impact at Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, largely due to his on-field action, which has seen him score 17 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, his off-field actions are also garnering great attention, and his latest has warmed hearts across Spain. During Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash with Arandina on Saturday evening, Bellingham – who was a substitute – offered a blanket to a nearby ball boy, who was seen shivering due to the low temperatures. El Desmarque captured the heart-warming moment.

👏 El gesto más humano de @BellinghamJudehttps://t.co/zSHrg118RK Con el termómetro bajo cero, el jugador del Real Madrid no dudó en darle su manta a un recogepelotas en Aranda de Duero pic.twitter.com/xw6bg18iV0 — ElDesmarque (@eldesmarque) January 6, 2024

Much of the reason Real Madrid fans have taken to Bellingham so quickly is because of the personality he has shown both on and off the pitch. He understands what the club is about, and this moment is just the icing on the cake for showing how good of a person he is, despite still only being 20 years of age.