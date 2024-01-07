(WATCH) Fermin Lopez fires Barcelona into Copa del Rey lead at Barbastro

Barcelona have stormed into an early 1-0 lead in their Copa del Rey clash away at fourth tier side Barbastro.

La Blaugrana made the trip to Aragaon aiming to avoid a possible slip up ahead of a busy run of games for Xavi Hernandez’s side.

This game is swiftly followed by a trip to Saudi Arabia for the start of the Spanish Supercopa, and Fermin Lopez has ensured a perfect start for the visitors at the Estadio Municipal de Deportes de Barbastro.

Brazilian star Raphinha fired Barcelona best chance of the opening stage off target, but the winger laid on a perfect assist across the six yard line, for Lopez to score on 19 minutes.

Lopez is one of the squad rotations made by Xavi for this game, in preparation for the Spanish Supercopa, and the 20-year-old has grabbed his chance to impress, with his third goal of the season across all competitions.

Images via Getty Images