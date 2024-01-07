Villarreal closing in on Premier League loan signing

Villarreal look set to continue their busy start to the January transfer window in the coming days.

The Yellow Submarine have already made a burst into the market with former defender Eric Bailly already agreeing a deal to return to Castellon.

Bailly will add experience to the Villarreal defence, following his disastrous spell with Turkish side Besiktas, and he will also be available during the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

However, head coach Marcelino has confirmed his plan to keep adding to his squad, with more signings planned before the end of January.

Attacking players are rumoured to be the next objective with the club linked to loan offers for Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri and Real Madrid’s rising star Arda Guler.

However, the most advanced deal could see former Valencia playmaker Goncalo Guedes join on a six month loan from Premier League side Wolves.

Guedes has not settled during the second year of his loan at Benfica and Villarreal will contact Wolves over his potential availability.

The 27-year-old was a key part of Marcelino’s Valencia team, during their time together at the Estadio Mestalla, with 10 La Liga goals in 58 appearances.