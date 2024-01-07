Turkish giants’ interest in Atletico Madrid defender confirmed by President – “He could do a job here”

Atletico Madrid are not expected to see much movement during the winter transfer window, in terms of both arrivals and departures. However, one player that could be on his way out is Stefan Savic.

The Montenegrin defender has not been a regular starter for Atleti this season, and with less than six months remaining on his contract, a cut-price deal could be agreed to ensure that Los Rojiblancos receive some sort of income.

As per Diario AS, Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has confirmed the Turkish club’s interest in signing Savic, although doing so will be far from straightforward.

“Savic is a very good player and he could do a job here that perfectly suits the needs of our team, but his salary is very high. He can leave his club on a free transfer, but the salary he asks for is very high.”

It may be that Fenerbahce trying to reduce Savic’s demands over the next few months, although it does allow Atletico Madrid the chance to renew his contract should they see it. At this stage, it’s unclear which way his future will go.