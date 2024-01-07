Tottenham Hotspur readying offer to sign Sevilla defender in January

Due to their ongoing financial problems, Sevilla are likely to allow many of their first team players to leave the club at any given opportunity, provided that their asking price is met by any potential suitors.

This could soon be the case for Loic Bade, who originally arrived at Sevilla last January on loan from Rennes. That deal was made permanent last summer, but already, the 23-year-old central defender could be on the move this month, with El Chiringuito reporting that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing him.

‼️ ¡El Tottenham se interesa por Badé! ➡️ El conjunto inglés lo quiere incorporar en este mercado invernal. 🔜 Pronto presentará una oferta al Sevilla por el francés. ℹ️ @GonzaloTortosa pic.twitter.com/RKDLhKn4W6 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 6, 2024

Spurs will almost certainly sign a new centre-back in January, given their obvious lack of depth at the moment. They have been very interested in Genoa’s Radu Dragusin, although negotiations on that deal have started to drag on. As such, they could soon turn the attention to Bade, with an offer reportedly imminent.

Sevilla will be keen to retain Bade’s services until at least the end of the season, although that won’t suffice for Spurs. As such, there could well be movement on this matter over the coming weeks.