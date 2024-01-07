Real Sociedad confirm talks ongoing to sell French prospect, two Ligue 1 clubs submit €10m offers

Real Sociedad are in line to receive significant funds this month, as they grow closer to finalising the sale of Mohamed-Ali Cho, who has been out of the favour under Imanol Alguacil this season.

Cho arrived at La Real in the summer of 2022. He had been a top prospect at Angers, but he has failed to make an impact in Donostia-San Sebastian, with the likes of Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ander Barrenetxea being preferred by Imanol.

As such, the decision has been taken to move Cho on, and La Real have confirmed that advanced talks are taking place over a departure, which is why the 19-year-old attacker won’t be involved against Malaga on Sunday.

ℹ La Real está manteniendo conversaciones muy avanzadas para la salida de @MohamedAliCho1. Por tal motivo el futbolista no ha viajado con la expedición a Málaga. pic.twitter.com/Euf5aWeKsG — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) January 7, 2024

L’Equipe (via GFFN) have reported that a return to France is very likely, with both Nice and Strasbourg having submitted €10m offers for the teenager. However, several other clubs are also said to be keen on Cho, so Real Sociedad may be able to drive up his price if sufficient interest does arise.