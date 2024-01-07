Real Madrid star to return against Atletico Madrid in Spanish Supercup

Real Madrid are still missing Eder Militao, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois to long-term issues, but they are gradually reducing the rest of their injury list. Although Lucas Vazquez went down in training during the week, their trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup looks likely to include Ferland Mendy.

The French left-back has been out for the last three weeks, but trained normally on Sunday according to Marca. Since returning to health earlier in the season, he has almost always been a starter, and stands a good chance of featuring against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

His competition for the role Fran Garcia has started their last four games, but his weakness defending the back post was once again in evidence during their 1-0 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday, as Los Bermellones hit the underside of the bar from a cross where Garcia was beaten. While Real Madrid seemingly want to replace Mendy, currently Carlo Ancelotti seems to consider him their best option there.