Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti backs Barcelona to “fight for all titles” in 2024

Real Madrid are sitting pretty in all competitions right now. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are top of La Liga, albeit level on points with high-flying Girona, and they are in contention to win all three cup competitions (Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup).

However, it won’t be straightforward for Los Blancos to pick up another treble, which is something they have done over the last couple of years. Ancelotti was at the helm for both of these, and as he told the media on Saturday (via Diario AS), he fully expects Barcelona to be a strong challenger to his side, despite their well-documented struggles over the last couple of months.

“I think Barcelona are doing well. They are in the fight for La Liga, the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. I don’t like to evaluate others, but I’m sure they will fight for all the titles.”

The pair could face off next weekend in the Spanish Super Cup final, should they win their respective semi-final clashes. If that proves to be the case, the winner of that match in Riyadh could set the tone for the remainder of the season – Real Madrid will be hoping that it is them that are victorious.