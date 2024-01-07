Real Madrid have not made offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe – report

Real Madrid are the presumed destination for Kylian Mbappe should he leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, when his contract expires. He clarified that he had not made a decision earlier in the week, which many saw as a boost for PSG, but it may well be a come and get me plea from the 25-year-old.

Mbappe reportedly has an offer on the table from PSG to renew his contract long-term at the Parc des Princes, while Real Madrid seemingly had set a deadline for the end of the month for Mbappe to make up his mind. On the contrary, Marca report that Los Blancos have not made an offer for Mbappe, nor have they set him a deadline. They have not discussed figures with Mbappe either, in terms of salary or signing bonus. Jose Felix Diaz goes on to say that Real Madrid expect the saga to go deep into spring or early summer, and with things going well at the Santiago Bernabeu, there is no urgency to bring in Mbappe.

It is noted that some of the reports coming out of Paris are contradictory regarding Mbappe’s future, but that is the case with the Spanish capital too. Various outlets, including Marca, had reported that Real Madrid would send an offer on the first of January, and then give him two weeks to make the decision. If this latest report is to be believed, then Real Madrid clearly feel they are in a position of strength in terms of the negotiation, and can afford to wait for Mbappe to come to them.