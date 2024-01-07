PSG star Kylian Mbappe reaches agreement with Real Madrid – report

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a deal with Kylian Mbappe for him to join them in the summer, according to sources in France.

The 25-year-old is a free agent in July, and as such is free to negotiate with any side he pleases. Real Madrid have been favourites for his signature, after he turned them down two years ago, although Paris Saint-Germain will do what they can to keep him.

Santi Aouana and Sebastien Denis report that Mbappe has reached an agreement with Real Madrid to play for them next season. No further details were given on the deal.

It should be noted that in Spain none of the major media outlets are running with the story yet. Less than 12 hours ago, the latest in Madrid was that no offer had been made for Mbappe, and there was little urgency to make a move from the their side. After just eight days of the transfer window being open, there have been a series of conflicting reports emerging on the issue.