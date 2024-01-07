Predicted XIs Barbastro-Barcelona: Vitor Roque in line to make full debut following Las Palmas cameo

On Thursday, Vitor Roque made his long-awaited debut for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Las Palmas. The 18-year-old attacker had been signed from Athletico Paranaense last summer, but due to the Catalan club’s ongoing financial woes, he was unable to officially join until this month.

It was a promising 15-minute cameo from the Brazilian international, who will be given the chance to start for the first time on Sunday when Barcelona travel to face fourth-tier side Barbastro in their first Copa del Rey match of the season.

The lower-league side will have ambitions of causing a seismic shock, and they have already knocked out La Liga opposition this season (Almeria). As such, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez will be taking few chances, already changes will be made from the match in Gran Canaria.

As per Sport, the likes of Hector Fort, Inigo Martinez, Oriol Romeu, Fermin Lopez, Joao Felix and Roque are all in line to start against Barbastro, with Xavi also having one eye on next week’s Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh.

Barcelona will be eyeing up a win without too many dramas against Barbastro, but the hosts should not be underestimated under any circumstances. The Blaugrana will need to get on their game if they are to make it through to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.