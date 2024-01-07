Chelsea preparing €20m offer for highly-rated Athletic Club defender – report

Following Inigo Martinez’s departure to Barcelona last summer, and Yeray’s recent injury problems, Aitor Paredes has managed to establish himself as a regular starter for Athletic Club. The 23-year-old has impressed since taking his place in Ernesto Valverde’s side, and even scored his first senior goal for the club against Sevilla on Thursday.

Given his rise over the last six months, clubs have begun to take stock of Paredes’ performances. According to reports in England (via MD), one of those interested in the former Spain U21 international is Chelsea. The Premier League side have had problems in central defence over the last 12 months, and the Athletic star could be the solution, short in the interim and in the long term.

The report states that Chelsea scouted Paredes during Thursday’s match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and they would have no doubt been impressed by the goalscoring performance, as well as his general defensive play. As such, a potential offer of €20m has been floated.

It’s not yet known whether Athletic Club would be willing to sell Paredes. The likelihood is that they will turn down any offers this month, but the situation is likely to be different in the summer.