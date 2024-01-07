Barcelona stalwart “in no rush” to sign new contract, opens door to possible Bayern Munich move

Ronald Araujo’s situation at Barcelona will be one to watch going into the summer transfer window. The Uruguayan defender has attracted strong interest from Bayern Munich, with the German champions prepared to go all-in to sign him before the start of next season.

Araujo has already told Bayern that he won’t be leaving Barcelona this month, but there is a chance that a deal could be done in the summer. However, the Catalans have no intention at all of allowing their best defender to leave the club under any circumstances.

Still, they may be forced into doing a deal. Barcelona have been trying to offer Araujo a new contract in the wake of this interest from Bayern, but Sky Germany (via Sport) say that the 24-year-old currently has no plans to enter into negotiations.

Bayern are prepared to offer around €100m to sign Araujo in the summer, although it’s hard to see Barcelona accepting that, even despite their ongoing financial problems. It may have to be that the player forces a move in order for anything to happen, although Araujo does look fairly happy and settled in Catalonia.

