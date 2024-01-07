Barcelona survive late scare at fourth tier Barbastro to clinch Copa del Rey last 16 spot

Barcelona were forced to live on their nerves in the final stages of their 3-2 Copa del Rey win away at Barbastro.

La Blaugrana kicked off their 2023/24 Copa del Rey campaign with what looked to be a routine trip to Aragon.

However, the kick off was slightly overshadowed by the unexpected sighting of former club president Josep Bartomeu in the stands at Barbastro’s Estadio Municipal de Deportes de Barbastro home.

The script was followed for the majority of the night as Fermin Lopez’s neat first half finish put the visitors in front at the break.

Brazilian star Raphinha doubled their advantage after the restart as Xavi Hernandez’s side looked set to cruise on into the last 16.

That was not to be the case late on, as Adria De Mesa Garrido headed home, to drag Barbastro back into the tie, and Israel Garcia nodded just wide.

Garcia’s miss was another warning for Barcelona, as substitute Robert Lewandowski confidently converted from the penalty spot, before more tension, as Marc Prat fired home a second for Barbastro.

The last 16 draw will be held in the next 24 hours with matches scheduled for January 17-18.

Images via Getty Images