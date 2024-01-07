Barcelona fans react as former president spotted in crowd at Copa del Rey match

Barcelona start their 2023/24 Copa del Rey campaign with a trip to fourth tier side Barbastro this weekend.

La Blaugrana are on course to avoid a a possible cup shock in Aragon as they gear up for the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia.

However, despite the cold conditions in Barbastro, a strong contingent of Barcelona fans made the trip, and they were joined by an unexpected guest.

Controversial former club president Josep Bartomeu was spotted in the stands at the Estadio Municipal de Deportes de Barbastro with some fans asking for selfies with the 60-year-old.

👀An unexpected guest in Aragon! https://t.co/NRt51aLAaW — Football España (@footballespana_) January 7, 2024

The response to Bartomeu’s surprise appearance has been mixed amongst Barcelona supporters with current president Joan Laporta regularly blaming Bartomeu for the club’s poor financial state.

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is at Barça's Copa del Rey match vs. Barbastro. pic.twitter.com/4XOQaLlsD2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 7, 2024

BARTOMEU IS ACTUALLY ATTENDING THE GAME! WHAT HAPPENED TO SHAME 🤬🤬🤬? pic.twitter.com/N6cX3oDaxH — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) January 7, 2024

If I was at the stadium Bartomeu won’t leave in one piece. pic.twitter.com/3hNNIVhcgO — Pain.𝕏 (@GBarca_) January 7, 2024

Bartomeu infamously resigned in 2020, following months of controversy and disagreements with Lionel Messi, alongside his support for the European Super League and latter involvement in the Negreira case.

Is there police in the area? I need to know — Dannielle😫😫 (@danny_idy) January 7, 2024

ban him from every stadium we play at — BarcaTiempo (@BarcaTiempo) January 7, 2024

Many fans rejected Bartomeu’s reasoning that a new super league would improve their finances prior to his exit.

