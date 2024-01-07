News

Barcelona fans react as former president spotted in crowd at Copa del Rey match

Barcelona start their 2023/24 Copa del Rey campaign with a trip to fourth tier side Barbastro this weekend.

La Blaugrana are on course to avoid a a possible cup shock in Aragon as they gear up for the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia.

However, despite the cold conditions in Barbastro, a strong contingent of Barcelona fans made the trip, and they were joined by an unexpected guest.

Controversial former club president Josep Bartomeu was spotted in the stands at the Estadio Municipal de Deportes de Barbastro with some fans asking for selfies with the 60-year-old.

The response to Bartomeu’s surprise appearance has been mixed amongst Barcelona supporters with current president Joan Laporta regularly blaming Bartomeu for the club’s poor financial state.

Bartomeu infamously resigned in 2020, following months of controversy and disagreements with Lionel Messi, alongside his support for the European Super League and latter involvement in the Negreira case.

Many fans rejected Bartomeu’s reasoning that a new super league would improve their finances prior to his exit.

Images via Barcacentre/X

Posted by

Tags Joan Laporta Josep Bartomeu Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News