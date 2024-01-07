Atletico Madrid to have defender available for Real Madrid showdown despite Copa del Rey injury scare

Atletico Madrid will travel to Riyadh next week in search of only their third ever Spanish Super Cup success. They last won the trophy in 2014, defeating Real Madrid over two legs. They will be gunning to defeat their local rivals once again, this time in Saudi Arabia in a one-off encounter, as they look to reach the final against either Barcelona or Osasuna.

Atleti go into the form in questionable form, but they are off the back of a victory over Lugo in the Copa del Rey. During the latter stages of that match, defender Cesar Azpilicueta picked up a blow to his hamstring, which could have affected his ability to play any part in Riyadh.

Fortunately for Atletico Madrid, they should have Azpilicueta available for the Madrid derby, as Marca have reported that the veteran – signed from Chelsea last summer – was withdrawn as a precaution. The situation will be evaluated over the next 24 hours, but barring any setbacks, he should be fine to travel.