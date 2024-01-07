Athletic Club intend to renew manager Ernesto Valverde’s contract

Athletic Club had a slightly underwhelming campaign last season, as they finished just outside the European places again following Ernesto Valverde’s return. Los Leones were once again held back by the same problems that had afflicted previous manager Marcelino Garcia Toral, namely a lack of goals. Yet if anyone had doubted El Txingurri’s talent on the bench, then he has laid those concerns to rest this year thus far.

This season Athletic are in fourth place, level on points with Atletico Madrid, and are the fifth-top scorers in La Liga at the halfway point. Only Las Palmas and Real Madrid can boast more solid defences too, and Athletic seem well on their way to European qualification again for the first time since Valverde left for Barcelona in 2017.

With Valverde out of contract at the end of the season, Athletic President Jose Urrutia is keen to secure his future. El Correo Vasco (via ED) report that Urrutia has communicated Athletic’s desire to renew his contract. Los Leones are positive about the prospect of doing so, stating that if Valverde wants to do a deal, they will get one done. It may take some time for news of a renewal to emerge though, as the contract expectations from each side are not yet close.