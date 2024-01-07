Alarm bells ringing at Girona as defensive crisis looks set for worsen following another injury

Girona have been incredible so far this season. Due to the excellent work of head coach Michel Sanchez and his players, the Catalan side have been able to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table so far, although injury problems could threaten their ability to do so for too much longer.

Veteran centre-back David Lopez is already out with a muscle injury, and to make matters worse, on-loan Barcelona star Eric Garcia picked up a knee injury against Elche in the Copa del Rey on Saturday, which MD say is causing concern within Girona.

Medical tests are yet to be done to determine the severity of the injury, but it could leave Eric on the sidelines for the next few weeks. That would leave Daley Blind and Juanpe as Girona’s only recognised senior centre-backs at the moment, although Lopez is expected back soon.

Still, this will surely only increase Girona’s efforts to sign a new central defender this month. They were already looking in the market for one, and this Eric news is likely to see their search increase in the coming days.