WATCH: The skin-crawling encounter between Barcelona manager Xavi and journalist after Las Palmas win

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez should in theory have been in a good mood after his side became just the second all season to record a win over Las Palmas in Gran Canaria. His press conference instead retained the tense atmosphere that has characterised his meetings with the media of late, with one incident in particular causing those watching to wince.

Helena Condis Edo, who covers Barcelona for Cadena Cope, had asked Xavi whether he would have felt as if the league had escaped them, were they beaten by Las Palmas. It was not a question he took well.

“Man. It makes it more difficult, no doubt,” Xavi started, before slipping into a more cynical tone, false laugh included.

“You always make negative assumptions though. You don’t do this with other managers. I find it funny.”

“We’ve won it. If we’ve won, so why are you making that hypothetical? What you’re saying is not going to happen now. This isn’t going to happen now, if it was before the match, then maybe we can speak about it, if this happens, but it’s not going to happen now. So why are we speaking about this?”

“It’s absurd to me. Don’t you think?” Condis began to answer yes before Xavi cut her off.

“Well then, it’s absolutely absurd,” he said with a forced laugh.

Xavi’s handling of the press has come under scrutiny of late, as the pressure rises on him and the team. This season he has often made a rod for his own back with his comments, and each meeting with the press has become a spikey affair. In comparison to last season, the tone was much more cordial. Undoubtedly his interaction with Condis is the most uncomfortable, awkward and unpleasant, although neither is he the only manager to pour scorn on a question during press conferences.