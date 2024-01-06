WATCH: Real Madrid settle their nerves after scoring two goals in two minutes against Arandina

It was a poor first half showing for Real Madrid against Arandina. Carlo Ancelotti’s side dominated possession without creating many clear chances in the opening 45 minutes, which would have been a big disappointment for the Italian. Fortunately, they have came out firing in the second half, scoring two quickfire goals.

Ancelotti handed debuts to Vinicius Tobias, Alvaro Carrillo and Arda Guler, but despite the latter’s very impressive first half display, Real Madrid were unable to find a goal in the opening half. Fortunately, they have managed two inside two minutes soon into the second period. Joselu Mato grabbed the first from the penalty spot, Los Blancos’ first successful penalty of the campaign, with Brahim Diaz adding a second less than a minute later.

It should now be a comfortable rest of the match for Real Madrid, who would have been worried with their scoreless first half display. Now, they can converse energy (without being complacent) ahead of Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final with local rivals Atletico Madrid.