WATCH: Heartwarming moment Lugo supporter receives Atletico Madrid jersey signed by entire squad

Diego Simeone and his world class Atletico Madrid squad travelled to the Estadio Anxo Carro on Saturday afternoon to take on Lugo in the Copa del Rey, their first fixture in the competition this season.

It would have been a surreal moment for many supporters in attendance to see Atleti right in front of their eyes, with many especially hoping to see Antoine Griezmann. One girl in particular was after a special memento from the occasion, and that’s exactly what she got.

Atleti’s official X account posted a video of the Atleti squad signing the girl’s Griezmann t-shirt, with the Frenchman being the final player to autograph the top.

Lovely moment 🥹❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/TZuaYS6FOQ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 6, 2024

It was undoubtedly a very nice moment, and one that the girl will remember for many years to come. Unfortunately for the rest of the Lugo support, the match probably won’t be as memorable as Atletico Madrid would go on to win 3-1.