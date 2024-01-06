WADA release statement on doping controversy over rule-bending in Spain

WADA have released a statement on the unfolding scandal in Spain, where the Spanish anti-doping agency (CELAD) have allegedly flouted rules and practice, in two named meaning that no action was taken against positive tests. The World Anti-Doping Agency say they have not turned a blind eye to the matter.

“WADA has been looking into this matter for some time now,” said WADA president Witold Banka.

“We are well aware of deep-seated issues within Spanish anti-doping. I am disappointed with the level of cooperation we have received from CELAD as we seek to improve the system for Spanish athletes. The fact that there are positive cases that have not been handled in a timely fashion, despite regular follow up by WADA, is unacceptable.”

If CELAD do not make the necessary corrections over the stipulated three to six months that WADA have given them, Spanish athletes could face exclusion from events, and Spain would be prohibited from hosting events. Ahead of the 2030 World Cup, set to be hosted in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, it is not a risk they will want to run.

“WADA still has further questions for CELAD and the anti-doping system in Spain, in particular regarding the way the country’s 2021 Anti-Doping Law is being implemented. While WADA supported the passing of the legislation, it has since become apparent that the way the law is being interpreted and practically implemented is not in accordance with the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code (Code),” continued the WADA statement.

“All these matters are being thoroughly investigated by WADA. If they are not dealt with quickly and effectively, then it is clear there will be significant consequences for Spanish sport,” it finished, although they were unwilling to go into the specifics of the investigation.

The cases of malpractice even spilled into football, with Sergio Ramos escaping potential sanctions for obstructing the testing process after a match in 2018 with Real Madrid. Relevo report that the Spanish Ministry for Sport has requested the resignation of Jose Luis Terreros, who is the Head of CELAD too.