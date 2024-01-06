Villarreal preparing January loan for Manchester United attacker

Villarreal are planning for a busy January transfer window as Marcelino demands changes in 2024.

The Yellow Submarine have been one of the busiest teams in La Liga in the opening days of the mid-season market with former defender Eric Bailly already agreeing a deal to return to Castellon.

That switch was swiftly followed by an outgoing player as striker Ben Brereton Diaz joined Premier League side Sheffield United on loan until the end of the campaign.

Marcelino could now look to bring in a new attacking player, with reports in the UK, via Mundo Deportivo, claiming he will push a loan deal for Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri has struggled for prominence at Old Trafford since his return from a long term loan at Alaves in 2022 and United want him to play games in the months ahead before deciding on his future.

Villarreal are set to make a formal offer in the coming days with an agreement potentially including a purchase option.