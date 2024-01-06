Villarreal to make Arda Guler loan bid

Arda Guler could be leaving Real Madrid on loan this month with Villarreal tracking the Turkish international.

Guler is expected to make his delayed Real Madrid debut in Copa del Rey action this weekend with Los Blancos heading to fourth tier side Arandina.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he is ready to start the match and Real Madrid fans will finally get a chance to see him in action.

However, due to his lack of minutes so far this season, Ancelotti is uncertain on how or when to bring him into the first team fold on a more consistent basis.

If the options are not there to grant him an increased role, Ancelotti is open to loan exit until the end of the season, to bolster his development.

Villarreal are planning a host of new arrivals in the coming weeks and they can offer Guler a greater chance to impress than the limited impact he will have in Madrid in 2024 as per Diario Sport.