Real Madrid tracking Sevilla rising defensive star

Real Madrid are potentially on the hunt for a new defender in the January transfer window.

A defensive injury crisis in the Spanish capital looks set to change Los Blancos plans for the mid-season market despite Carlo Ancelotti’s instincts.

Ancelotti initially stated the club would explore a loan deal, to cover for the absences of Eder Militao and David Alaba, but the veteran Italian has since indicated he is happy to redeploy other players.

Despite the uncertainty over what Ancelotti wants to do, the club will make funds available, and he could make a move with an eye on the future.

As per the latest reports from Diario AS, Sevilla star Juanlu Sanchez is an ongoing option, due to his versatility to play at full back and in central defence.

The 20-year-old has risen through the youth ranks at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, to become a first team player this season, after spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Mirandes.

Sanchez is valued at around €8m, but his release clause is €20m, and Sevilla are unlikely to accept anything below the latter.