Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti aiming to end 49-year Copa del Rey streak in 2024

Real Madrid will begin their defence of the Copa del Rey title on Saturday evening when they travel to face fourth-tier side Arandina CF. The Castille and Leon-based side have already defeated La Liga opposition (Cadiz) in this season’s competition, and they will be aiming for a giant killing once again.

Los Blancos won’t be taking anything for granted against their lower-league opponents, as they look to build on last season’s success, which came after they defeated Osasuna 2-1 in the final. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be taking things seriously, as he aims for back-to-back successes in the competition.

Real Madrid have won the Copa del Rey 20 times in their history, although they haven’t managed to retain the trophy since the 1974-75 season, as per Diario AS. Ancelotti and his players will be aiming to snap this streak come the end of the campaign, as they look to break his 49-year streak.