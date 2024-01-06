Predicted XIs: Real Madrid vs Arandina in Copa del Rey clash

Real Madrid start their Copa del Rey title defence this weekend with a trip to fourth tier side Arandina.

Los Blancos secured a winning return to La Liga action in their first game of 2024 as Antonio Rudiger’s late header sealed a 1-0 home win over Mallorca to keep them in front in the title race.

Cups will now be the key priority as Carlo Ancelotti prepares his side for this match ahead of flying out to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa.

💥Kepa and Arda Guler both set to start for Real Madrid in Copa del Rey action tonight! https://t.co/Yiew4ssdkD — Football España (@footballespana_) January 6, 2024

With the schedule beginning to ramp up, Ancelotti will make changes, and a rotated squad gives an insight into his thinking.

Ancelotti has already confirmed a start for on loan goal keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with a host of changes from the Mallorca game, including a possible debut for Arda Guler.

The latest from Marca indicates lots of rotations by Ancelotti with only three players keeping their starting place for both matches this week.