Paris Saint-Germain planning for life without Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid decision could come this month

Kylian Mbappe will likely dominate the headlines over the coming months, as his future will be put under a microscope. His contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, meaning that he is now able to agree terms with any interested clubs, one of which is Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been pushing to sign Mbappe for the last few years, and now could be their chance. However, they want a deal wrapped up as soon as possible, so as to avoid a repeat of the soap opera from 2022, which saw the 24-year-old U-turn on his decision to head to the Spanish capital, signing a new contract with PSG in the process.

While PSG remain confident of retaining Mbappe once again, L’Equipe (via Diario AS) have reported that the French champions are preparing for life without him, given that it is far from guaranteed that he will renew. The report also states that he could come to a decision on his future this month, which would be to Real Madrid’s liking.

At this moment, it’s hard to say which way Mbappe will decide. Real Madrid will be hoping that he goes for them, and if he doesn’t on this occasion, there’s a very high chance that he will never wear the famous white jersey during his playing career.