Manchester United offer Barcelona cut price deal on defensive star

Barcelona could be offered a shock low cost deal to sign Manchester United defender Raphael Varane in January.

The ex-France international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford as a change in ownership brings in a fresh approach at the club.

Erik ten Hag has been informed he needs to sell players before bringing in new faces with England international Jadon Sancho expected to return to former side Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Varane has been earmarked as another possible departure but the experienced centre back is not keen on a switch to Saudi Arabia.

As per the latest update from Teamtalk.com, United are ready to sell the former Real Madrid star for around €20m, amid talks with Barcelona.

A deal to sell Varane would bring in funds, and free up space on United wage bill, with ten Hag unconvinced over his long term place at the club.

A return to Madrid also remains as a possibility, due to their injury crisis, but they would aim for a fee closer to €10m.