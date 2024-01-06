La Masia star lined up as possible Joao Cancelo cover at Barcelona

Barcelona are facing a key selection call in the coming weeks with Joao Cancelo ruled out through injury.

The Portuguese international set off alarm bells at the start of 2024 but further tests have not confirmed a serious issue and he is expected to return within two to three weeks.

If that is the case, his absence will not be too excessive for Xavi Hernandez, with the Manchester City loanee establishing himself as first choice at right back this season.

However, he is certain to miss their Copa del Rey trip to Barbastro this weekend, and the incoming flight to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa.

Xavi has options for cover, but specialist right back is not an area of squad strength for Barcelona in 2024, and he could call up La Masia star Hector Fort as per Diario Sport.

Fort has featured in matchday squads so far this season, and made his senior debut in the Champions League back in December, and he is now in line to start at Barbastro.