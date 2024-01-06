Joao Felix’s demise continue at Barcelona as on-loan Atletico Madrid star continues to fall down pecking order

Despite a very promising start to life at Barcelona, Joao Felix’s has had a largely disappointing loan spell at the Catalan giants, who agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid on the last day of last summer’s transfer window. The Portuguese’s output has been very poor in recent months, which led to him being dropped against Las Palmas.

Ferran Torres replaced Felix for the match in Gran Canaria, and the Spanish forward took his chance. He was undoubtedly Barcelona’s best attacker on the day, and he scored the equaliser during the 2-1 comeback victory against Garcia Pimienta’s side.

Following the match against Las Palmas, Sport have reported that Torres has overtaken Felix in head coach Xavi Hernandez’s plans. The latter is not expected to start against Osasuna in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Thursday, with Torres likely to be preferred after his positive showing in Gran Canaria.

Confidence in Felix is said to be decreasing internally, although Barcelona are still expected to push for another deal with Atleti in the summer, as they hope that the 24-year-old will turn out to be a success. However, that continues to look unlikely at this stage.