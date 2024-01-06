“I’ve only slept four hours, but I’m very happy” – Barcelona forward Vitor Roque presented

Barcelona presented forward Vitor Roque to the press on Friday, although they did not take questions from the media for the 18-year-old. The Brazilian had arrived the previous week to begin training with his new teammates, and on Thursday made his debut with a 15-minute cameo appearance against Las Palmas.

Neither manager Xavi Hernandez nor President Joan Laporta were present, with Vice-President Rafa Yuste and Sporting Director Deco taking over institutional duties. Roque admitted he had only slept for four hours on arrival, following the trip back to Barcelona from the Canary Islands.

“This is a dream come true. I am very happy. This is a childhood dream coming true,” he began.

He was also asked about Xavi’s advice before he came on too.

“He told me to be calm. He told me to play and score a goal if I could.”

Teammate Ronald Araujo has backed Roque to have a positive impact for Barcelona this season, and Roque spoke highly of his teammates too.

“My teammates have received me very well, they told me to be calm. They have welcomed me in the best possible way.”

Xavi has been quick to point out that they do not want to put pressure on Roque, given his age, and the fact that he is moving halfway across the world. However with Barcelona struggling, and Robert Lewandowski short of goals, the temptation to use him will continue to grow, as happened against Las Palmas, until either of those situations changes.