“How can I not love you, Spain?” – Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi delighted with Kosovo recognition

On Saturday, it was reported that the Kingdom of Spain will recognise the passport of the Republic of Kosovo as valid travel document. It comes a week after the European Union enables visa-free travel for Kosovans to the Schengen Area, of which Spain is included in.

The move is seen as a big one towards Kosovo being fully recognised as its own nation by the rest of the world. Currently, 102 of the 193 member states of the United Nations see the Balkan country as being independent, and although Spain is not one of those, this news is still a very big deal.

Upon the news, Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi, the only Kosovan international currently playing in La Liga, expressed this delight at this news.

“How can I not love you, Spain?”

Muriqi has been with Mallorca for the last two years, having arrived in the winter of 2022 from Lazio. Following this news, there’s no doubt that his love for his current home country has grown further.

