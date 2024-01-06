Former France teammate makes bold Karim Benzema Manchester United prediction

The future of former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema remains unclear at the start of 2024.

Benzema has been linked with a shock exit from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad after just six months in the Middle East.

The switch from Madrid to Jeddah was initially hailed as a success, with Benzema hitting the ground running in front of goal, but the picture has changed at the start of 2024.

Al Ittihad stated Benzema was granted permission to miss training to travel to Madrid amid rumours he is looking to negotiate a departure.

The Saudi Pro League defending champions are unlikely to retain their crown in 2024, and Benzema could be a short term option for a European team, with his former France teammate Louis Saha suggesting Manchester United as a possibility.

“Benzema would change United’s attack, and that’s exactly what they need. He would score goals and ensure better team play. For now it’s just a dream, but Karim is still very professional”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

United have only managed to score 22 Premier League goals so far this season, as the joint third lowest in the English top flight, with the Red Devils already eliminated from European competition.