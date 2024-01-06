Ex-Manchester United and Chelsea CEO behind failed economic lever for Barcelona

Barcelona are set to take German investment fund Libero to court, having not received the €40m due for the sale of 9.8% of Barca Studios by the stated deadlines. While many are pointing to the economic lever chaos as evidence of Barcelona’s ineptitude, Libero are having their own problems.

According to Sport, former Chelsea and Manchester United CEO Peter Kenyon has left the company, presenting his resignation just three days before the payment deadline (extended to the 31st of December) to Barcelona. Kenyon occupied the same role at Libero, who purchased a percentage of Barca Vision in August. Kenyon and President Matthew Hoffer were amongst several directors to resign at the same time, with their resignation taking effect immediately, the German company announced. Klaus Bruggerman, former human resources director at Lufthansa is set to replace Kenyon.

It is not clear exactly why Kenyon felt the need to get out, but on a fundamental level, it may worry Barcelona that the football-minded CEO who signed off on the deal has been replaced by someone from a different industry. Altogether, it’s a messy situation for all involved.