Copa del Rey round-up: Girona, Atletico Madrid progress as 2022 winners Real Betis knocked out

The last 32 of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey kicked off on Saturday with six matches involving seven La Liga sides. Alaves and Real Betis faced off, while Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Girona, Getafe and Rayo Vallecano were also in action.

Lugo 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid suffered a scare in their match-up with third-tier Lugo, but they were ultimately victorious thanks to a Memphis Depay double. Angel Correa had opened the scoring after two minutes, but Leandro Antonetti grabbed the equaliser for the hosts, as it remained 1-1 at half time.

Fortunately for Atleti and head coach Diego Simeone, Depay’s second half brace ensured their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Elche 0-2 Girona

Girona continued their incredible season with a hard-fought victory over Segunda side Elche. Daley Blind and Yan Couto for the goals for the high-flying Catalan side, who win have ambitions of reaching the latter stages of the competition.

Alaves 1-0 Real Betis

In this all-La Liga clash, it was Alaves that emerged victorious against Real Betis. Carlos Benavidez’s second strike was the difference between the two teams, meaning that the 2022 winners go out in the early stages of the competition for the second straight season (L16 defeat vs Osasuna in 2023).

Espanyol 0-1 Getafe

Getafe are through to the next round of the competition after an excellent away victory over Segunda side Espanyol. Luis Milla’s 87th-minute goal proved to be the winner, much to the delight of Jose Bordalas and his players, who had a difficult start to 2024.

Huesca 0-2 Rayo Vallecano (AET)

Rayo Vallecano have made it two wins from two in 2024, but they had to do it the hard away against Huesca. Two very late goals saw them through to the last 16, with Oscar Valentin and Isi Palazon finding the back of the net in the 118th and 122nd minutes respectively.