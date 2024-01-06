Bryan Zaragoza breaks Bundesliga record after signing for Bayern Munich from Granada

Earlier this season, Bayern Munich announced the signing of Bryan Zaragoza from Granada. The 22-year-old has been one of the breakthrough stars of the current La Liga season, having exploded onto the scene earlier in the campaign.

Upon the opening of the winter transfer window earlier this week, Zaragoza’s move to Bayern was officially confirmed. Fortunately for Granada, he will remain at the club until the end of the season, as an agreement for him to be loaned back was reached.

Diario AS have reported that Zaragoza broke a Bundesliga record upon being officially registered as a Bayern player. At 164cm, the Spanish international forward is now the shortest player in the German top flight, surpassing Werder Bremen midfielder Romano Schmid (168cm).

Zaragoza will no doubt be looking forward to joining Bayern in the summer, although his full focus will be on Granada for now, as they look to avoid relegation from La Liga at the end of the season.