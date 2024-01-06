Bayern Munich prepared to make major Ronald Araujo bid

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are set to increase their transfer interest in Barcelona centre back Ronald Araujo in 2024.

The German giants are rumoured to be tracking Araujo as a long term defensive target and they have not be deterred by Barcelona’s stance on the Uruguayan.

Araujo has already signed a contract extension at Barcelona until 2026 as part the club’s ongoing drive to retain him and block off incoming transfer interest.

Bayern know they are unlikely to seal a January deal, but they could revive that interest in the summer, with Barcelona still looking to balance their financial situation.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Bayern are prepared to offer €80m to try and push Barcelona towards accepting a deal, but there is no indication on how La Blaugrana will respond at this stage.

€80m would significantly improve Barcelona’s ability to buy players in 2024 and that will be a key factor in deciding Araujo’s next move.